Putin Says Russian Government, Central Bank Succeed in Keeping Inflation Below 4%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the government and the Central Bank had succeeded in keeping the inflation rate below 4 percent in 2020.

"The government and the Central Bank are among the utmost important state institutions, and thanks to joint efforts of the Central Bank and the government .

.. we have managed to have the 4 percent inflation rate, now it is at 3.9 percent," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.