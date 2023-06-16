UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian Oil, Gas Market Generally In Good Condition, Has Promising Development

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Putin Says Russian Oil, Gas Market Generally in Good Condition, Has Promising Development

In general, the Russian oil and gas market is in good condition and has promising opportunity development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) In general, the Russian oil and gas market is in good condition and has promising opportunity development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In general, the Russian oil and gas market is in good condition and has brilliant prospects for development," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg June Gas Market Media Event From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Fi ..

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Finance and Foreign Affairs of R ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair ..

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative wo ..

27 minutes ago
 Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Eco ..

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

27 minutes ago
 Ambassador hosts reception for Pakistan's Special ..

Ambassador hosts reception for Pakistan's Special Olympics World Games squad

30 seconds ago
 Putin Says Poland Dreams About Taking Back Western ..

Putin Says Poland Dreams About Taking Back Western Ukraine

31 seconds ago
 Sikh community seeks probe as Khalistan leader mys ..

Sikh community seeks probe as Khalistan leader mysteriously dies in UK

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.