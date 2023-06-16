Putin Says Russian Oil, Gas Market Generally in Good Condition, Has Promising Development

In general, the Russian oil and gas market is in good condition and has promising opportunity development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) In general, the Russian oil and gas market is in good condition and has promising opportunity development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.