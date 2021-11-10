Putin Says Russian State Defense Order Fulfilled by 96.2% in 2020

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian state defense order in 2020 was fulfilled by 96.2%, such a high bar has been maintained for five years, and even in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's military-industrial complex is working without problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In 2020, in a difficult year, not easy, the state defense order was fulfilled by 96.2%.

Let me remind you that in 2012, for example, it was around 80%, and that was considered good. Here we came to this level," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission.

He noted that such a high level had been maintained for more than five years.

"Even in the face of serious restrictions associated with the coronavirus epidemic, the defense industry organizations work stably, do not allow any disruptions or delay in deliveries," Putin said.

