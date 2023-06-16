(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian suppliers will update the record for wheat supplies to foreign markets this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"There are reasons to believe that this year our companies will take another step forward, update the record again," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

For the past 10 years Russia has been consistently among the top five grain exporters, since 2016 it has been the world's largest supplier of wheat, and the country will actively participate in ensuring global food security and provide assistance to those in need, Putin added.

