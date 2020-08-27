UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia's Financial Reserves Growing, Economy To Recover

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Putin Says Russia's Financial Reserves Growing, Economy to Recover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia's financial reserves have continued to grow despite the economic fallout of the pandemic creating confidence in spending and recovery, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Despite all the difficulties, our reserves are growing. This creates an additional safety cushion, this is important.

This is not a panacea for all ills but it creates a certain confidence in us that, if necessary, we will be able to finance [government expenditure] including social [guarantees]," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 channel.

The president went on to say that the economy is expected to recover in tandem with the global outlook.

"We believe that the peak of problems has passed and I hope that we will gradually begin to recover, here we are not much different from other countries of the world," Putin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls for more support for Iraq

1 minute ago

Delegation of PLJ committee of PBC calls on CJP

1 minute ago

Pesco teams remove 40 direct hooks in operation ag ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas NSER Survey underway to collect poor househ ..

2 minutes ago

Appointment, extension letters disbursed among PHA ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.