ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia's foes are used to gaining excess profits from their monopoly, they do not need any competitors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Of course, Russia has not only partners and friends in these markets, but also foe, let us call the that. They are used to gaining excess profits from their dominance and monopoly, including political monopoly.

They just do not want other countries of the world to have an alternative to their planes, ships, medicines, banking systems, technologies and other goods and services," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.