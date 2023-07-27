ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia has increased its exports of crude oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas to African countries by 2.6 times over the past two years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

