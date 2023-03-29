MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Sanctions against Moscow may have a negative effect on the state of affairs in Russia's economy in the future, so it is necessary to work on internal demand issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The illegitimate restrictions imposed on the Russian economy in the medium term may indeed have a negative impact on it. In this regard, we need to ensure a steady increase in domestic demand," Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.