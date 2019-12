Putin Says Serbia May Participate in Russian Gas Transit Via TurkStream

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Serbia may participate in the transit of Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Serbia may participate in the transit of Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline.

"Concerning Serbia's participation in the transit of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline yes, it is possible," Putin said at a news conference following talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

He added that Russian partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe were currently discussing the issue.