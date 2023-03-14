Putin Says Several Explosive Devices Could Have Been Planted for Nord Stream Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that several explosive devices could have been planted to carry out a terrorist attack on the Nord Streams: some of them have exploded, some have not

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that several explosive devices could have been planted to carry out a terrorist attack on the Nord Streams: some of them have exploded, some have not.

"Apparently, several explosive devices were planted � some exploded, but some didn't. It's not clear for what reasons," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.