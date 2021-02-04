Putin Says Situation in Global Food Market Is Degrading

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Thursday to the ongoing degradation of the situation in the global food market.

"Unfortunately, the situation in the global food market is deteriorating," Putin told Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

This is due to several factors, Reshetnikov explained: all the importing countries are boosting purchases, and some of the producing regions have unfavorable forecasts regarding grain production. All this has a a certain impact on both price and sentiment.

"Since we are one of the biggest wheat exporters, our decisions have an impact on the market as well," Reshetnikov added.