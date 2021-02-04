UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Situation In Global Food Market Is Degrading

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Putin Says Situation in Global Food Market Is Degrading

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Thursday to the ongoing degradation of the situation in the global food market.

"Unfortunately, the situation in the global food market is deteriorating," Putin told Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

This is due to several factors, Reshetnikov explained: all the importing countries are boosting purchases, and some of the producing regions have unfavorable forecasts regarding grain production. All this has a a certain impact on both price and sentiment.

"Since we are one of the biggest wheat exporters, our decisions have an impact on the market as well," Reshetnikov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Price Market All Wheat

Recent Stories

Abbas Afridi joins Karachi Kings

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

36 minutes ago

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends events, weddings, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.