Putin Says Situation With Gas in Europe Resulted From Work of Their Specialists

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The situation with gas on European markets is the result of the work of their specialists and the European Commission; Russia, for its part, offered long-term contracts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on monday.

"All administrative restrictions in the field of global trade only lead to disproportions and price increases. What is happening now in European markets is the result of the work of European specialists and the European Commission. We have always insisted that prices be formed on the basis of long-term contracts and be tied to such a market category as the price of oil and oil products," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The price of oil is formed by the market, and the price of gas in long-term contracts is tied to this price, because production requires large investments, he explained.

"And those who invest in production must be sure that the product will be sold, therefore, in general, Gazprom is interested in having long-term contracts," the president explained.

