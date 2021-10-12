UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Social Policies, Economy Development, Healthcare Are Russian Budget Priorities

Tue 12th October 2021

Putin Says Social Policies, Economy Development, Healthcare Are Russian Budget Priorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Social policies, economic development and healthcare should become the top priorities of the Russian federal budget, President Vladimir Putin told lower house lawmakers who will discuss the budget bill.

"Federal budget and extra-budgetary funds budgets are among the first bills for you to consider.

These documents submitted by the government have at least three key priorities: social policies, economic development and, of course, healthcare," Putin said.

Social policies, including support for children and elderly people, take up the largest portion of the budget, Putin said, noting that 41.5 trillion rubles ($577 billion) will be allocated for these purposes for the next three years. A total of 15.1 trillion rubles will be allocated for economiс development, followed by healthcare with 10.9 trillion rubles.

