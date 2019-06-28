UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Spoke With Top Oil Executives On Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Putin Says Spoke With Top Oil Executives on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that he had held a meeting with top Russian officials and executives of oil companies on extension of oil production stabilization agreements with Saudi Arabia and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"We believe that our production stabilisation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Opec in general have had a positive effect on market stabilisation and forecasting. ... As for whether we will extend the agreement, you will find out in the next few days. I had a meeting on this issue with the top executives of our largest oil companies and government members right before this interview," Putin told the Financial Times.

