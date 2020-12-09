Putin Says Surprised at Hike in Prices of Some Basic Foods on Domestic Market

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, at a meeting on the economy, he was surprised at a sharp increase in prices for some widespread food, such as sugar, flour, sunflower oil.

"Growing prices for basic foods ” you can't explain that with the pandemic.

What does it have to do with the pandemic? So, sugar, the minister of agriculture has just reported that the domestic production covers domestic needs. So why are the prices up 1.5 percent? Thank goodness, it is stabilizing somewhat, as I've been told," the president said.

"What about 23.8 percent [increase] for sunflower oil? And it is still growing. Flour went up 12.9 percent, pasta 10.5 percent, bread and baked goods 6.3 percent. That, of all things, why?" Putin said.