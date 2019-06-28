Putin Says The Longer Russia Remains Stable Country The Better

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the longer Russia stayed a stable state the better.

"How long will Russia remain a stable country? The longer the better. Because very many other things and its position in the world depend on stability, on internal political stability. Ultimately, the well-being of the people depends, possibly primarily, on stability. One of the reasons, the internal reason for the Soviet Union's collapse was that life was difficult for the people, whose take-home wages were very small. The shops were empty, and the people lost the intrinsic desire to preserve the state," Putin said in an interview with FT, released on Thursday.

Putin noted that Russia needed its foreign Currency reserves to have guarantees for its mid-term economic stability.

"We have over 500 billion in gold and foreign currency reserves, rather than 460 billion. But the understanding is that we need to create a safety net that would let us feel confident and use the interest on our existing resources. If we have 7 percent more, we can spend those 7 percent. This is what we plan for the next year and there is a high probability that we will succeed," Putin pointed out.

Speaking about the situation in the world, Putin said that the Cold War was a bad thing, but at least some rules and principles of international communication had then been followed.

But now, the world had become "more fragmented and less predictable," Putin argued, noting that "there are no rules at all."