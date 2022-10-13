Putin Says Turkey Reliable Partner for Transit of Russian Gas to Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Turkey is the most reliable partner for the transit of Russian energy to Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The supplies of our hydrocarbons, including gas, are in full in accordance with your requests. We also carry out transit through Turkey to European countries. Turkey turned out to be the most reliable route today for deliveries even to Europe," Putin said.