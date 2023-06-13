UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Ukraine's Defense Industry Will Completely Cease To Exist Soon

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Putin Says Ukraine's Defense Industry Will Completely Cease to Exist Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Ukraine's defense industry will soon completely cease to exist since it is producing nothing, with Kiev importing all its weapons and equipment from foreign countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine's defense industry will soon completely cease to exist. What are they producing? They are importing ammunition, equipment, weapons, everything. So one cannot live and last long. That is why the issue related to demilitarization is in a very practical dimension," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

