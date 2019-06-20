UrduPoint.com
Putin Says US Aims To Contain China's Development By Attacking Huawei

Thu 20th June 2019

The United States carries out attacks against Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei in order to contain Beijing's development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, adding that a similar attitude can be observed with regard to Russia.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States carries out attacks against Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei in order to contain Beijing's development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, adding that a similar attitude can be observed with regard to Russia.

"The attack on Huawei. Where did it come from? What is the point? Only one thing make sense to curb the development of China, which has become a global competitor to another global power, the United States. The same thing is happening regarding Russia" Putin stressed.

