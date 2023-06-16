Putin Says US Being Major Economic Power Due to American People

The United States is a major economic power due to the work of the American people, but today's leadership is abusing their trust, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"The US economy is one of the leading economies in the world. Although it is now inferior to the Chinese economy in terms of purchasing power parity ... Nevertheless, it is a great economy, thanks to the American people, obviously, to this talented and hardworking (nation). Nobody can deny that," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president added that today's US leaders abuse the trust of their citizens, pursuing opportunistic goals and undermining the power of their own country, including in global finance, using the Dollar as a tool in their struggle.

"Pursuing their short-run opportunistic political goals - which begs the question whether those goals actually serve the US's interests - they undermine their own power, including in the field of global finance. Because as they use the US dollar as a tool in their fight - I can't put it any other way - they are justifying the concerns about the reliability of the American Currency as a payment instrument in the global trade and as a currency in which to hold reserves," he said.

