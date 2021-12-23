UrduPoint.com

Putin Says US Federal Reserve System Needs To 'Do Something' To Slow Down Inflation

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin Says US Federal Reserve System Needs to 'Do Something' to Slow Down Inflation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the US Federal Reserve System would eventually have to adjust its monetary policy to tamp down runaway inflation, after the world's largest economy saw an inflation burst.

"I think the Fed will have to do something.

Its soft monetary policy is affecting macroeconomics, eventually negating its own positive effects," Putin said during his annual end-of-year press conference.

The annual inflation rate in the United States hit 6.2% in October and surged 6.8% from a year ago in November, accelerating at its fastest since 1982.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that inflation in Russia rose 8%, double the target value of 4%.

