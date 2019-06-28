UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Use Of National Currencies In Transactions Between BRICS States Promising

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:40 AM

Putin Says Use of National Currencies in Transactions Between BRICS States Promising

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the use of national currencies for transactions between BRICS member state was promising.

"The joint work on introducing the practice of using national currencies of our states for international transactions looks promising," Putin said at the BRICS meeting in Japan's Osaka.

