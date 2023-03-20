UrduPoint.com

Putin Says West's Systemic Attempts To Destroy Russian Economy Failed, Will Not Succeed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Putin Says West's Systemic Attempts to Destroy Russian Economy Failed, Will Not Succeed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Systemic attempts of Western countries to destroy the Russian economy have failed and will not succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Systemic efforts were made by the collective West to destroy our economy. Nothing worked out, nothing will work out, but we cannot calm down in any case," Putin said, addressing the expanded board of the Russian Interior Ministry.

