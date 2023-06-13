UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Work On Recruitment Of Contract Military 'Going Very Well'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Putin Says Work on Recruitment of Contract Military 'Going Very Well'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the work on the recruitment of contract military is "going very well"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the work on the recruitment of contract military is "going very well."

"Contract military... in general, the work is continuing, the work is really going very well," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

The president added that one of the deputy Defense Ministers is controlling the training of the contract military, and this training system has been set up well.

A total of over 150,000 or 156,000 people together with volunteers signed military contracts, the president said.

"Now, at this point in time, we have recruited over 150,000 and together with the volunteers 156,000 people. And we had a mobilization of 300,000, as we remember. People come voluntarily. In fact, the work began in February... And the work continues. Over the past week, 9,500 people have signed contracts," Putin added.

Putin commented on the possibility of rotation of mobilized soldiers that at some point people will have to return home.

