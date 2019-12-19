UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Would Be 'Strange' To Subsidize Belarusian Economy By Reducing Gas Price

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the gas price for Belarus was the lowest in the entire market, adding that reducing it further would be strange.

"As for the gas and oil issues, we are selling it to Belarus without tariffs ... Secondly, regarding our sales of energy resources, including gas to Europe and Belarus.

First of all, Belarus has the lowest possible price for our foreign partners. Let me remind you, it stands at $128 per 1,000 cubic meters. We sell [gas] to Europe for $200 ... If we subsidize the entire Belarusian economy, it means that we, Russia, are fully subsidizing gas for the whole country. You should admit that this is very strange - Russia subsidizing another country," Putin said at the annual press conference.

