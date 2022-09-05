UrduPoint.com

Putin Scheduled To Hold Meeting On Economy After Returning From EEF - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Putin Scheduled to Hold Meeting on Economy After Returning From EEF - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting on economic issues after he returns from the economic forum in Vladivostok, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"After returning from Vladivostok, the President is scheduled to hold a meeting on economic issues," Peskov told journalists on Sunday.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

18 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.