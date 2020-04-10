UrduPoint.com
Putin Sees New OPEC+ Document As Very Positive - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the new OPEC+ document on oil output cuts as very positive, as it was a compromise for 22 out of 23 countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"President Putin sees the document as a very positive one, as it was a compromise for 22 countries. In total, 23 countries participated in the talks, and the document was the result of the compromise of 22 countries," Peskov said, adding that there was a condition to the agreement linked to Mexico's stance.

According to Peskov, the talks with Mexico continue.

"We hope that the parameters agreed by the other 22 countries will be agreed [with Mexico as well] and we are certain that this document will have a very positive impact on the international markets and it will be strengthened after Mexico joins," the Kremlin spokesman said.

There are "no losers" in the new agreement, Peskov said.

"There are only winners in this agreement. It is to the advantage of oil producers and oil importers and the global economy in general as it would have been in chaos in the deal had not come through," Peskov said.

When asked if Russia's refusal to deepen the production cuts in March was a mistake, Peskov said , "In no way [was it a mistake."

"Russia remains consistent on the development of international cooperation and interaction of oil producing countries to stabilize the market, especially in the times of such unprecedented difficulty as we are experiencing right now," the spokesman said.

