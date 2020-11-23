UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Into Law Bill Raising Income Tax To 15% On Yearly Incomes Exceeding $65,900

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:31 PM

Putin Signs Into Law Bill Raising Income Tax to 15% on Yearly Incomes Exceeding $65,900

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill raising income tax on yearly incomes exceeding 5 million rubles ($65,900) to 15 percent from the current 13 percent from 2021, the document was published on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill raising income tax on yearly incomes exceeding 5 million rubles ($65,900) to 15 percent from the current 13 percent from 2021, the document was published on the official legal information portal.

Putin put forward the initiative to abandon the flat rate and raise the income tax on the high incomes back in June.

The new legislation envisions some exemptions. For instance, the increased income tax will not apply to income from personal property sales (except for securities) and insurance payments under insurance and pension contracts.

The additional budget revenues in the amount of 190 billion rubles, which are expected to be obtained from 2021-2023 due to the income tax increase, will be spent on treatment of children with orphan diseases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Vladimir Putin June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UK to Allow Vulnerable Victims to Give Evidence Vi ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Says Tested Negative for Covid ..

3 minutes ago

Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire, Wounds Police Offi ..

3 minutes ago

African football chief Ahmad Ahmad handed five-yea ..

4 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

9 minutes ago

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania to be discharged ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.