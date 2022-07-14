UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Introducing Special Economic Measures To Support Russian Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Putin Signs Law Introducing Special Economic Measures to Support Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law on introduction of special economic measures to support Russian armed forces during counter-terrorism and other operations outside the country.

In connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, a short-term increased demand for the repair of weapons and military equipment, as well as the provision of material and technical means occurred. With the introduction of special measures in the economy, the Russian government received the right to temporarily reactivate mobilization capacities and facilities, as well as the right to release material assets of the state reserve without their subsequent return.

Under the special measures introduced in the economy, a legal entity in Russia cannot refuse to conclude contracts. The law is aimed at ensuring that Russian armed forces, other troops, military formations and bodies conduct counter-terrorism and other operations outside the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

POL prices to go down today

POL prices to go down today

10 minutes ago
 PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling ..

PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling on no-confidence-motion again ..

22 minutes ago
 NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

1 hour ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

2 hours ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

2 hours ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.