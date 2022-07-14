Putin Signs Law Introducing Special Economic Measures to Support Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law on introduction of special economic measures to support Russian armed forces during counter-terrorism and other operations outside the country.

In connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, a short-term increased demand for the repair of weapons and military equipment, as well as the provision of material and technical means occurred. With the introduction of special measures in the economy, the Russian government received the right to temporarily reactivate mobilization capacities and facilities, as well as the right to release material assets of the state reserve without their subsequent return.

Under the special measures introduced in the economy, a legal entity in Russia cannot refuse to conclude contracts. The law is aimed at ensuring that Russian armed forces, other troops, military formations and bodies conduct counter-terrorism and other operations outside the country.