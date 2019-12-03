UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Law On Russian Budget For 2020-2022

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Putin Signs Law on Russian Budget for 2020-2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the country's Federal budget for 2020-2022.

According to the document, posted on the official portal of legal information, the budget was formed with a surplus of 0.8 percent of GDP in 2020, 0.5 percent of GDP in 2021 and 0.

2 percent of GDP in 2022.

Budget revenues were approved at the level of 20.379 trillion rubles ($317.5bln) in 2020, 21.247 trillion in 2021 and 22.058 trillion in 2022. Expenditures in absolute terms will increase over the entire three-year period and will amount to 19.503 trillion rubles ($303.9bln) in 2020, 20.634 trillion in 2021 and 21.763 trillion in 2022.

