UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law On Russian Federal Budget For 2021-2023

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Putin Signs Law on Russian Federal Budget for 2021-2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the Russian Federal budget for 2021 and the planning period of 2022 and 2023 with the deficit remaining in the entire three-year period, the relevant document was published on the official legal portal

The law provides for an increase in Russia's budget revenues from 18.

765 trillion rubles ($256 billion) in 2021 to 20.637 trillion in 2022 and 22.263 trillion in 2023, while spending is projected to rise from 21.52 trillion rubles to 21.884 trillion and 23.671 trillion, respectively. The resulting deficit will be 2.4 percent of GDP in 2021, 1 percent of GDP in 2022 and 1.1 percent of GDP in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Vladimir Putin From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

21 minutes ago

Oxford/Astra first to publish final-stage vaccine ..

15 minutes ago

Pfizer chief insists no corners cut on vaccine tes ..

15 minutes ago

US Backs Europe's Anti-Lukashenko Sanctions Until ..

15 minutes ago

Equities wait for Brexit, stimulus developments

23 minutes ago

Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans d ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.