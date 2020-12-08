Putin Signs Law on Russian Federal Budget for 2021-2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the Russian Federal budget for 2021 and the planning period of 2022 and 2023 with the deficit remaining in the entire three-year period, the relevant document was published on the official legal portal

The law provides for an increase in Russia's budget revenues from 18.

765 trillion rubles ($256 billion) in 2021 to 20.637 trillion in 2022 and 22.263 trillion in 2023, while spending is projected to rise from 21.52 trillion rubles to 21.884 trillion and 23.671 trillion, respectively. The resulting deficit will be 2.4 percent of GDP in 2021, 1 percent of GDP in 2022 and 1.1 percent of GDP in 2023.