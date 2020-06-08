Putin Signs Law on Support for Citizens, Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on support for citizens and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the document was released on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on support for citizens and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the document was released on the official legal information portal.

The lower house of the Russian parliament passed the legislation on May 22, and the upper house approved it on June 2.