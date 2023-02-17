UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Removing Gazprom, Subsidiaries From Increased Income Tax On LNG Exports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a Federal law that exempts Russian energy giant Gazprom from increased income tax for export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the official legal information portal.

In November, a law was passed that increases the income tax of LNG exporters who have exported at least one batch of such gas by the end of 2022 from 20% to 34% for the period of 2023-2025.

The new law exempts Gazprom and its subsidiaries from the increased income tax rate, including all operations since January 1, 2023.

Income tax rate of 34% in 2023-2025 will be paid only by users of federal subsoil plots, the license for which, as of January 1, 2013, provides for the construction of an LNG plant, or if the gas was extracted from such areas and sent there for liquefaction, licenses for which were issued after January 1, 2013. Thus, Gazprom and its subsidiaries are being exempt from such an increased rate.

