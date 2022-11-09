UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs List Of Energy Firms Limited In Ability To Do Transactions With Foreign Shares

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Putin Signs List of Energy Firms Limited in Ability to Do Transactions With Foreign Shares

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Wednesday a list of energy and oil refining companies, and producers of power generation equipment, which are allowed to make transactions using foreign shares only with special permission.

The relevant presidential order was published on the internet portal of Russia's legal information.

The list includes manufacturers of equipment for fuel and energy organizations, companies providing maintenance and repair services for them, producers and suppliers of heat and electricity, refiners of oil and petroleum raw materials, and manufacturers of products of their processing.

In particular, the companies that fall under the restrictions are Baker Hughes, Electric Russia, Enel Russia, Fortum, Sakhalin Drilling, Schlumberger, Schneider, Siemens, and Unipro.

