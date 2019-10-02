Putin Slams Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities, Says Perpetrators Failed to Reach Desired Aims

UrduPoint.com
Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Russia condemns the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying that those who orchestrated it did not reach their aims but merely negatively affected the global economy and consumers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia condemns the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying that those who orchestrated it did not reach their aims but merely negatively affected the global economy and consumers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"[Russia] condemns such actions no matter who stands behind them. This was a destructive action that resulted in serious consequences for the global energy market. However, I doubt that those who planned, organized and carried out the attack reached their aims," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week international forum.

"Yes, [the attack] resulted in market fluctuations and Saudi Arabia really did experience great losses � it was forced to reduce oil production by 50 percent because it had no place to refine it, the oil refinery plant was damaged. However, these fluctuations were short-lived, as we all know. Everything in the global energy market went back to normal within a week and now Brent oil prices have fallen below $60 per barrel. This shows that [such attacks] do not bring expected results for those who plan them, but only hurts the global economy and consumers," Putin concluded.

