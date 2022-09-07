UrduPoint.com

Putin Slams Attempts To Limit Prices For Russian Energy Resources As Nonsense

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Putin Slams Attempts to Limit Prices for Russian Energy Resources as Nonsense

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday condemned attempts by Western countries and their allies to limit prices for Russian energy resources as nonsense.

After months of pondering, G7 member countries ” comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States ” announced last week a price cap on Russian oil to curb what they called Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

In the face of what is happening now, they are thinking how to get away from it, to limit the price by administrative decisions. Another nonsense, which will lead to further growth in world markets, including in Europe. Nothing can be solved by administrative means in the sphere of economy and world trade," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

