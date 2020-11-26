UrduPoint.com
Putin: Support Program For Pharmaceutical Industry Should Be Extended Until 2030

Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Putin: Support Program for Pharmaceutical Industry Should Be Extended Until 2030

Russia should extend its support program for the pharmaceutical industry to 2030, President Vladimir Putin said Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russia should extend its support program for the pharmaceutical industry to 2030, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"You are right, the support program for the development of the pharmaceutical industry should definitely be extended," Putin said in response to a participant in a videoconference on the opening of a new medicine production center.

The support program began in 2010.

"Of course, we now have to consider how and what we will do until 2030. It definitely needs to be done, a good proposal," Putin said.

