MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he discussed the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that Moscow highly valued Germany's support for Nord Stream 2.

"During the negotiations, we also talked about the issues related to the continuation of the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine. The importance of the agreements reached on December 1 between Gazprom and Ukrainian partners, according to which transit deliveries will be carried out over the next five years, was noted," Putin said.

He further noted that the agreements were mutually beneficial for Russia and Ukraine. Besides, Putin praised Berlin's support for Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Russia and Germany have a number of large joint projects in the energy field. We highly appreciate the responsible position by the German government of support of the well-known Nord Stream 2 project," Putin said.