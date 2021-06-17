UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tasks Cabinet With Studying US Initiative To Increase Taxes On Int'l Corporations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin Tasks Cabinet With Studying US Initiative to Increase Taxes on Int'l Corporations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will task Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with studying the US initiative aimed at increasing taxes on international corporations, from the point of view of protecting Russia's national interests.

At a videoconference on Thursday, Putin asked Daniil Egorov, the head of the Russian Federal Taxation Service, about his opinion on the US initiative to increase taxes.

"I draw your attention to it. Of course, I will ask the head of government and your colleagues from the economic bloc to study it thoroughly and take our national interests into consideration," Putin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

6 seconds ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

8 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

27 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

45 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.