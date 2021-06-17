(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will task Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with studying the US initiative aimed at increasing taxes on international corporations, from the point of view of protecting Russia's national interests.

At a videoconference on Thursday, Putin asked Daniil Egorov, the head of the Russian Federal Taxation Service, about his opinion on the US initiative to increase taxes.

"I draw your attention to it. Of course, I will ask the head of government and your colleagues from the economic bloc to study it thoroughly and take our national interests into consideration," Putin said.