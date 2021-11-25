UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Vucic Sides Will Agree On Gas Deliveries To Serbia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Serbian counterpart, Alexandar Vucic, during a meeting on Thursday that Moscow and Belgrade will find a solution on a new gas supply contract.

"I know that some issues are of particular concern to you, this is due to the fact that the contract for the supply of natural gas to Serbia is coming to an end.

I think that we will come to an agreement, instruct economic entities to complete this work. which will certainly be acceptable to our Serbian friends," Putin said.

The Russian president also said that Moscow-Belgrade relations develop well despite the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioning that trade turnover growth exceeded 10% this year.

