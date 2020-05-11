Putin to Deliver Address on Economy Support Amid Pandemic Later on Monday - Kremlin

Putin will deliver an address to the nation in the second half of Monday, focusing on further support for citizens and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Putin will deliver an address to the nation in the second half of Monday, focusing on further support for citizens and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said.

