Putin To Deliver Address On Economy Support Amid Pandemic Later On Monday - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Putin will deliver an address to the nation in the second half of Monday, focusing on further support for citizens and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said.

"Today, in the second half of the day, Russian Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will deliver an address for the Russian citizens.

He will focus on the sanitary and epidemiological situation, and on new measures to support citizens and the country's economy," the Kremlin said in a statement.

