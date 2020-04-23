Putin to Discuss Economy Support Amid Pandemic With Bankers on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with bankers and ministers on Thursday to discuss support for the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, Putin will communicate with banks.

Representatives of the governmental leadership and of profile agencies will communicate with banks today and talk about the effect from the economy support measures, specifically those related to financial intermediaries," Peskov told reporters, specifying that the talks will be held in the format of a video conference.

"It is expected that the major part of the meeting will be closed for media. Putin will deliver an opening remark, outlining key approaches, and the remaining part of the meeting will be closed in order to ensure its efficiency," Peskov added.