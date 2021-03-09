Putin to Discuss Far East, Arctic Socioeconomic Development With Cabinet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss socioeconomic development of the Far East and the Arctic region with the cabinet on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"On March 10, Putin will hold a regular videoconference with members of the Russian government.

A discussion of the socioeconomic development of the Far East and the Arctic region sill be the key topic. Minister for the Development of the [Russian] Far East and Arctic [Alexey] Chekunkov will present a report," the Kremlin said in a statement.