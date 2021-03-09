UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Discuss Far East, Arctic Socioeconomic Development With Cabinet - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin to Discuss Far East, Arctic Socioeconomic Development With Cabinet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss socioeconomic development of the Far East and the Arctic region with the cabinet on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"On March 10, Putin will hold a regular videoconference with members of the Russian government.

A discussion of the socioeconomic development of the Far East and the Arctic region sill be the key topic. Minister for the Development of the [Russian] Far East and Arctic [Alexey] Chekunkov will present a report," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

6 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

23 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs500 to Rs103,000

38 seconds ago

Ehsaas program dedicated to foster women full part ..

39 seconds ago

2nd Research Productivity Award 2019-20 held at GC ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.