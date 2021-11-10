Putin to Discuss With Cabinet Negative Impact of Energy Crisis on Russian Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday discuss, at a meeting with the cabinet, measures to prevent the negative impact of the energy crisis on the Russian economy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will make a report on the matter. Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev will take part in the discussion of the situation with the provision of the domestic market with food products.

The president noted risks for Russia from the energy crisis in Europe at a meeting with the government on October 20.

He said that due to a sharp rise in energy prices, problems arise in related industries: a number of factories in Europe for the production of nitrogen fertilizers were forced to suspend their activities. This, according to Putin, is fraught with serious difficulties for agriculture, including in Russia, as the pressure on fertilizer prices increases.

In this regard, Putin asked the government by November 1 to present a set of measures that would ensure the interests of Russian agrarians and would also restrain the rise in food prices.