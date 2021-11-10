UrduPoint.com

Putin To Discuss With Cabinet Negative Impact Of Energy Crisis On Russian Economy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:10 AM

Putin to Discuss With Cabinet Negative Impact of Energy Crisis on Russian Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday discuss, at a meeting with the cabinet, measures to prevent the negative impact of the energy crisis on the Russian economy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will make a report on the matter. Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev will take part in the discussion of the situation with the provision of the domestic market with food products.

The president noted risks for Russia from the energy crisis in Europe at a meeting with the government on October 20.

He said that due to a sharp rise in energy prices, problems arise in related industries: a number of factories in Europe for the production of nitrogen fertilizers were forced to suspend their activities. This, according to Putin, is fraught with serious difficulties for agriculture, including in Russia, as the pressure on fertilizer prices increases.

In this regard, Putin asked the government by November 1 to present a set of measures that would ensure the interests of Russian agrarians and would also restrain the rise in food prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Energy Crisis Agriculture Vladimir Putin October November Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

7 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

7 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

8 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

7 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.