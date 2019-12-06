UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Meeting With German Business Representatives On December 6 In Sochi

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Hold Meeting With German Business Representatives on December 6 in Sochi

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a traditional meeting with representatives of the German business community on December 6 in Russia's resort city of Sochi.

Earlier, plans to meet with Putin were announced by the German Eastern Business Association, which said about 20 heads of German companies planned to attend it.

Putin and German businessmen will discuss issues related to the current state and prospects for development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Germany and implementation of joint projects.

