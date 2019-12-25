UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Meeting With Russian Business Circle Representatives On Wednesday

Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:10 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with representatives of Russian business circles in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Over 60 business executives, heads of private and state companies and organizations have been invited to attend the meeting.

Putin will also chair the meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Wednesday, which will focus on dynamics of implementation of national projects and issues related to their financing.

