Putin to Hold Video Conference on Labor Market Situation on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will hold a video conference on the situation on the labor market and employment support.

The head of state announced the date a week earlier.

The spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) triggered a large increase in the number of unemployed worldwide.

In Russia, amid self-isolation, most citizens switched to remote work, while the activities of many enterprises were actually frozen.

In the tourism industry, one of the most affected by the coronavirus, 2.5 million Russians are now at risk of becoming unemployed. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, as of May 19, a total of 1,665,000 people were registered as unemployed in Russia.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 362,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 3,800. More than 131,000 people have recovered.