Putin to Meet With Italian Business Representatives in Early 2022 - Manturov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with representatives of Italian business in early 2022, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"I cannot go on without mentioning the upcoming events in 2022, which should bring us even closer and, in particular, in our economic areas, economic agenda.

The first (event) is the next meeting of the Russian president with Italian business, which is scheduled for early next year." Manturov said at a meeting of the Russian-Italian Committee of Entrepreneurs in Rome, as quoted by the Trade Ministry.