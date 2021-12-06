UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet With Italian Business Representatives In Early 2022 - Manturov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin to Meet With Italian Business Representatives in Early 2022 - Manturov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with representatives of Italian business in early 2022, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"I cannot go on without mentioning the upcoming events in 2022, which should bring us even closer and, in particular, in our economic areas, economic agenda.

The first (event) is the next meeting of the Russian president with Italian business, which is scheduled for early next year." Manturov said at a meeting of the Russian-Italian Committee of Entrepreneurs in Rome, as quoted by the Trade Ministry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Rome Vladimir Putin Event Industry

Recent Stories

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

11 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

10 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

11 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

18 minutes ago
 NAB plans to create public awareness against corru ..

NAB plans to create public awareness against corruption

18 minutes ago
 KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Pesha ..

KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.