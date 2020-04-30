Putin to Speak to Volunteers, Hold Meeting on Economy With Government Thursday - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an online meeting with volunteers and activists later on Thursday and a meeting with senior officials on the economy, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmtiry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an online meeting with volunteers and activists later on Thursday and a meeting with senior officials on the economy, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmtiry Peskov said.

"Putin will today hold a big online meeting with volunteers, representatives of non-profit organizations and business community, those who are engaged in social activism and are proving themselves in these difficult days amid the pandemic," Peskov told reporters.

The president's meeting on the economy scheduled for this afternoon will include Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, the senior officials at the presidential administration, and the head of the Central Bank.