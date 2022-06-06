UrduPoint.com

Putin To SPIEF Guests: Russia's Economy Will Continue Course For Openness, Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Putin to SPIEF Guests: Russia's Economy Will Continue Course for Openness, Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his greetings to the participants and guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), stressed that the Russian economy would maintain its course toward openness and broad international cooperation.

"I am convinced that for Russia, the 2020s will become a period of strengthening economic sovereignty, which provides for the accelerated development of its own infrastructural and technological base, a qualitative increase in the level of training of experts, as well as the formation of an independent and efficient financial system. At the same time, the Russian economy will increasingly rely on private initiative and, of course, will maintain a course of openness and broad international cooperation," the statement says.

The 25th SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 15-18.

